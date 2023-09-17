Opening odds for Bears vs. Chiefs in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) are set to host the Chicago Bears (0-2) in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 24, at Arrowhead Stadium. Below, we’ll explore the opening betting odds for this matchup, as provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Bears vs. Chiefs Week 3

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: Chiefs -13

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -700, Bears +500

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Chiefs -11.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -575, Bears +425

Kansas City bounced back from a disappointing opener by taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 17-9 road victory on Sunday. The game marked the return of tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones, both of whom made a big impact in their season debuts. Kelce grabbed four targets for 26 yards and a touchdown while Jones had two QB hits and 1.5 sacks.

Chicago fell 27-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and things are already on the verge of spiraling for the team this season. Quarterback Justin Fields went 16-29 for 211 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The second INT was an easy pick-six for Bucs edge rusher Shaq Barrett, putting the final nail in the coffin for the Bears in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City is still revving up its offense and has the chance to get into a rhythm against a Chicago team that is on the brink of yet another disastrous start to a season.

Pick: Chiefs -13