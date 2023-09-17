Opening odds for Panthers vs. Seahawks in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 of the NFL season on Sunday, September 24. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, WA is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET while airing on CBS. Below, we’ll run through the opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as well as our initial thoughts on this matchup.

2023 NFL odds: Panthers vs. Seahawks Week 3

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: Seahawks -4.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Seahawks -198, Panthers +164

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Seahawks -4

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -185, Panthers +154

The Seahawks had a rough Week 1 performance while losing 30-13 at home to the Los Angeles Rams. However, they picked themselves up in Week 2, earning a clutch 37-31 overtime road win at the Detroit Lions.

Meanwhile, the Panthers got run over in their season opener at the Atlanta Falcons. Carolina’s rookie quarterback, Bryce Young, through a pair of interceptions, and the team had three total turnovers in a 24-10 loss. The Panthers’ Week 2 contest against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football is still to come.

The Seahawks lived up to expectations in Week 2 after sleepwalking through their opening contest. With that momentum and home crowd on their side, they’ll now face a rookie quarterback and a team traveling across the country on a shortened week.

Pick: Seahawks -4.5