Opening odds for Patriots vs. Jets in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

NFL Week 3 features a classic AFC East division showdown between the New England Patriots (0-2) and New York Jets (1-1). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 25th, as the game will be available on CBS. This will be the 129th meeting in this storied rivalry, with the Patriots leading the series with 73 all-time wins.

Below are the odds for Patriots vs. Jets heading into Week 3, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Patriots vs. Jets Week 3

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: Patriots -2

Point total: 38

Moneyline: Patriots -125, Jets +105

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Patriots -2

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Patriots -130, Jets +110

The Jets came down back to earth, losing 30-10 to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Their defense struggled to keep CeeDee Lamb in check and turnover issues haunted Zach Wilson once again. Things don’t get much better, as they host a division rival that has outplayed them thoroughly. Wilson has gone 0-4 against Bill Belichick and the Patriots in his career. In these 4 games he has thrown 7 INTs.

New England has won 14 straight head-to-head matchups against New York and QB Mac Jones has gone 4-0 in his career against the Jets. Heading into Sunday, Jones has Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry, and JuJu Smith-Schuster as capable targets. Their defense has caused fits for New York and without Aaron Rodgers, it’ll be tough for this streak to be snapped. Belichick is a mastermind and has not lost to New York since 2016.

Another chapter of this rivalry will be on full display as Wilson looks to get his first career win against the Patriots. It’s hard to believe an offense with Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Allen Lazard could struggle, but Belichick has Wilson’s number. If Mac Jones can control the tempo and keep it clean, expect New England to run away with this one.

Pick: Patriots -2