Opening odds for Colts vs. Ravens in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1) travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m. ET in Week 3.

The Ravens are coming off a bounce-back victory over the Cincinnati Bengals while the Colts picked up their first win of the season over the Houston Texans in Week 2.

Let’s dig in to the opening odds for the Week 3 tilt.

2023 NFL odds: Colts vs. Ravens Week 3

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: Ravens -7.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens -360, Colts +285

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Ravens -8.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens -395, Colts +310

While the Colts pulled off the victory over C.J. Stroud and the Texans, the big question mark is the availability of rookie QB Anthony Richardson, who suffered a concussion on his second TD run against the Colts in Week 2.

Richardson has looked like arguably the best rookie QB and was well on his way to a big game before going into the concussion protocol.

Following a disappointing Week 1, the Ravens looked resurgent in their 27-24 win over their AFC North rivals in the Bengals. Burrow tweaked his calf, but the Ravens' defense still played well, and Lamar Jackson looked more Lamar Jackson-like. That’s encouraging for the future.

Richardson’s availability is the key here. The Ravens should emerge victorious over the Colts no matter who is under center, but his passing through the concussion protocol will impact the spread. Expect Richardson to start, and the Ravens to still cover.

Pick: Ravens