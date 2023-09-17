Opening odds for Bills vs. Commanders in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills will hit the road in Week 3 to face the Washington Commanders. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 24 while airing on CBS.

Below, we will run through the opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for this matchup. We’ll also provide our initial thoughts on how the game will play out.

2023 NFL odds: Bills vs. Commanders Week 3

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: Bills -6.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Bills -270, Commanders +220

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Bills -5.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bills -218, Commanders +180

Despite Aaron Rodgers leaving the game after only four snaps, the Bills lost 22-16 in overtime against the New York Jets for Monday Night Football in Week 1. However, Buffalo was able to clean things up and bounce back with a strong 38-10 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.

The Commanders opened the season at home, sneaking past the Arizona Cardinals 20-16 thanks to a strong fourth quarter. They stumbled early in Week 2 against the Broncos, but stormed back from a 21-3 second quarter deficit to take a 35-24 lead late in the fourth quarter. They join the short list of surprising 2-0 teams.

The Bills reminded us why they have some of the best Super Bowl odds with a dominant performance in Week 2. Buffalo didn’t have many problems covering as road favorites last season, and that trend should continue against an overmatched Washington squad in Week 3.

Pick: Bills -6.5