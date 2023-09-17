Opening odds for Titans vs. Browns in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns go head-to-head in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from Cleveland Browns Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. The Titans are riding high off of overtime in Week 2, while the Browns will look to keep pace in a surprisingly open AFC North race.

2023 NFL odds: Titans vs. Browns Week 3

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: -4.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: CLE -198, TEN +164

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Browns -4.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Browns -218, Titans +180

It took an extra quarter of football, but Nick Folk’s walk-off field goal in overtime snapped an eight-game skid for Tennessee in Week 2. The Titans beat the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27, as they rallied from an early 11-3 deficit. Ryan Tannehill rebounded from a sluggish season opener to finish 20/24 for 246 passing yards, a passing touchdown, and a rushing score. Derrick Henry chipped in with 80 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown as the Titans moved to 1-1 on the year.

The Browns return home for this Week 3 matchup after a strong defensive display through the start of the season. Cleveland notably held the Cincinnati Bengals to 135 total yards of offense in Week 1, led by four QB hits, one sack, and one tackle for loss by Myles Garrett. If Amari Cooper can return for this matchup, it should give Cleveland a jolt of confidence alongside Deshaun Watson’s gradual return to playing form. Watson had five carries for 45 yards and a rushing score in Week 1.

Cleveland limited the Bengals to just 75 rushing yards in Week 1, and they have the talent up front to make Derrick Henry work for every yard. If they can at least contain the Titans’ best weapon and force Tannehill to win the game in the pocket, it should give the Browns a slight edge at home. Dating back to last season, Cleveland is 3-1 against the spread in their last four games at home.

Pick: Browns -4.5