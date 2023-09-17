Opening odds for Broncos vs. Dolphins in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Denver Broncos take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 24 from Hard Rock Stadium.

2023 NFL odds: Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: Dolphins -6.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Dolphins -278, Broncos +225

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Dolphins -5.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -218, Broncos +180

The Broncos fell to the Washington Commanders in Week 3 despite a late fourth-quarter comeback effort. They grabbed a last-second touchdown on a Hail Mary pass from Russell Wilson, but failed to tie it with a two-point conversion. In the loss, Wilson passed for 308 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed for 56 yards, leading the team in rushing yards.

The Dolphins play on Sunday night football this week against the New England Patriots. They defeated the Chargers, 36-34, in Week 1.

This Broncos offense should be able to hang alongside the Dolphins with the way Miami’s defense has performed thus far this season. Despite this loss to the Commanders, I’m picking Denver to cover the spread.

Pick: Denver +6.5