Opening odds for Texans vs. Jaguars in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Houston Texans (0-2) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 24 from EverBank Stadium.

2023 NFL odds: Texans vs. Jaguars Week 3

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: Jaguars -7.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -340, Texans +270

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Jaguars -298, Texans +240

The Texans have struggled this season and are still looking for that first win. In Week 2, they fell to the Colts, 31-20. Quarterback CJ Stroud looked solid, passing for 384 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. The run game struggled to get off the ground, and the defense couldn’t limit the Colts’ run game.

The Jaguars started strong with a win over the Colts, but could not get into a good rhythm against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed just 22 of 41 pass attempts, and the Jaguars never found the end zone. Trevor Etienne was limited to just 40 rushing yards in the loss.

This should be a good bounce-back game for the Jaguars to get back into their groove. They head home for this game, and the Texans have not shown anything this season that would suggest they will be able to cover this spread.

Pick: Jaguars -7.5