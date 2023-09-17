Opening odds for Saints vs. Packers in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints (1-0) take on the Green Bay Packers (1-1) in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field.

2023 NFL odds: Saints vs. Packers Week 3

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: Packers -2

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Saints +105, Packers -125

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Packers -1

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Packers -118, Saints -102

The Saints face the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football this week. They defeated the Titans by one point in Week 1.

The Packers beat the Bears in Week 1 but fell apart in the second half in Week 2 for a tough loss to the Atlanta Falcons. They headed into the third quarter up 24-12 but let up 13 points in the fourth quarter for a one-point loss. Jordan Love passed for 151 yards and three touchdowns, and AJ Dillon led the rushing effort with 55 yards over 15 carries.

The Packers should be able to cover the spread at home and grab a win over this Saints team. They showed off their offensive talent in the first two weeks of the season, but their defense will need to play a full game and keep up its momentum into the second half to hold off the New Orleans run game.

Pick: Panthers