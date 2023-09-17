Opening odds for Chargers vs. Vikings in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings will host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 of the NFL season. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 24. Below, we’ll take a look at the opening odds for this game, per DraftKings Sportsbook, and how they have shifted heading into game week.

2023 NFL odds: Chargers vs. Vikings Week 3

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: Chargers -1

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Chargers -112, Vikings -108

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Chargers -1.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Chargers -120, Vikings +100

The Chargers enter this game with an 0-2 record after a couple of close losses. In Week 1, Los Angeles lost 36-34 in a shootout against the Miami Dolphins. Then, the Chargers fell in overtime at the Tennessee Titans 27-24 in Week 2.

The Vikings have also started the season 0-2 with a pair of tight losses. In Week 1, Minnesota was upset at home 20-17 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then, the Vikings fell 34-28 at the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

This should be a tight matchup between two teams that can’t seem to escape one-score games, for better or worse. It’s the epitome of a true coin flip of a contest. Both defenses have struggled to begin the season, and we could see plenty of points.

Pick: Over 50