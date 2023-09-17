Opening odds for Falcons vs. Lions in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Detroit Lions (1-1) will host the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) in Week 3 on Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m. ET.

The Falcons remained undefeated thanks to a last-minute field goal to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 while the Lions lost in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks after a Week 1 upset of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

2023 NFL odds: Falcons vs. Lions Week 3

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: Lions -4

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Lions -198, Falcons +164

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Lions -5.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Lions -230, Falcons +190

The Lions were riding high after upsetting the Chiefs to open the season, but they came back to Earth in Week 2 after losing to the Seahawks in overtime. Jared Goff and the offense looked strong, but they could be without starting RB David Montgomery, who hurt his leg against Seattle.

They’ll have a tough test against the Falcons’ strong running game.

The Falcons needed a last-minute field goal to defeat the Packers, but their offense improved immensely from Week 1. Rookie stud RB Bijan Robinson is a broken-tackle machine while Ridder finally rediscovered Drake London in the passing game.

The Falcons are four-point home underdogs. Take the points!

Pick: Falcons +4