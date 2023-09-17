Opening odds for Giants vs. 49ers in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The New York Giants (1-1) will take on the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 3.

Set to be broadcast on Amazon Prime at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 21, the Niners-Giants tilt will feature Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey battle it out with Daniel Jones, and Saquon Barkley, if he’s healthy.

Let’s dig into the opening odds.

2023 NFL odds: Giants vs. 49ers Week 3

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: 49ers -10

Point total: 45

Moneyline: 49ers -470, Giants +360

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: 49ers -9.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: 49ers -395, Giants +310

The 49ers have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL so far this season, with two victories over the Steelers and Rams. While Purdy wasn’t perfect against the Rams, he’s been highly efficient as the Niners’ litany of weapons have shined early in the season.

It will be interesting to see how Brandon Aiyuk recovers on a short week after injuring his shoulder early against the Rams.

With or without Aiyuk, the 49ers offense should score with ease against the G-Men.

The New York Giants needed a franchise-best come-from-behind victory over the lowly Arizona Cardinals to notch their first win of the season. The big question surrounding the G-Men is the health of Saquon Barkley. The Giants running back injured his ankle late in New York's Week 2 win.

Usually, it’d be smart to take the points in a double-digit spread on a short week, but the Giants have looked abysmal and will probably be without Barkley on a short week.

Pick: 49ers -10