Opening odds for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The NFL is working through the afternoon slate on Sunday and we still have Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 2. In the mentime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3.
Week 3 opens on Thursday Night Football with Giants-49ers in Santa Clara. We get one matchup of undefeated teams that is a bit of a surprise. The 2-0 Philadelphia Eagles travel to face the unexpectedly 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs have handled their business against the Vikings and Bears, but this matchup will be a huge test for them. On the other side of things, the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings face off in a matchup of unexpectedly 0-2 squads.
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 3 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the lookahead line and the current line once it re-opens.
Here’s our full list of Week 3 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.
Giants vs. 49ers
Sunday, September 17
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, September 13
Point spread: 49ers -9.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: 49ers -395, Giants +310
Texans vs. Jaguars
Sunday, September 17
Point spread: Jaguars -7.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -340, Texans +270
Wednesday, September 13
Point spread: Jaguars -7
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Jaguars -298, Texans +240
Broncos vs. Dolphins
Sunday, September 17
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, September 13
Point spread: Dolphins -5.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -218, Broncos +180
Bills vs. Commanders
Sunday, September 17
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, September 13
Point spread: Bills -5.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Bills -218, Commanders +180
Colts vs. Ravens
Sunday, September 17
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, September 13
Point spread: Ravens -8.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Ravens -395, Colts +310
Patriots vs. Jets
Sunday, September 17
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, September 13
Point spread: Patriots -2
Point total: 38.5
Moneyline: Patriots -130, Jets +110
Titans vs. Browns
Sunday, September 17
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, September 13
Point spread: Browns -4.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Browns -218, Titans +180
Chargers vs. Vikings
Sunday, September 17
Point spread: Chargers -1
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Chargers -112, Vikings -108
Wednesday, September 13
Point spread: Chargers -1.5
Point total: 49.5
Moneyline: Chargers -120, Vikings +100
Saints vs. Packers
Sunday, September 17
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, September 13
Point spread: Packers -1
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Packers -118, Saints -102
Falcons vs. Lions
Sunday, September 17
Point spread: Lions -4
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Lions -198, Falcons +164
Wednesday, September 13
Point spread: Lions -5.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Lions -230, Falcons +190
Panthers vs. Seahawks
Sunday, September 17
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, September 13
Point spread: Seahawks -4
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -185, Panthers +154
Bears vs. Chiefs
Sunday, September 17
Point spread: Chiefs -13
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -700, Bears +500
Wednesday, September 13
Point spread: Chiefs -11.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -575, Bears +425
Cowboys vs. Cardinals
Sunday, September 17
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, September 13
Point spread: Cowboys -10.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -500, Cardinals +380
Steelers vs. Raiders
Sunday, September 17
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, September 13
Point spread: Steelers -1.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Steelers -125, Raiders +105
Eagles vs. Buccaneers
Sunday, September 17
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, September 13
Point spread: Eagles -7
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Eagles -340, Bucs +270
Rams vs. Bengals
Sunday, September 17
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, September 13
Point spread: Bengals -7.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Bengals -340, Rams +270