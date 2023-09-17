Opening odds for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The NFL is working through the afternoon slate on Sunday and we still have Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 2. In the mentime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3.

Week 3 opens on Thursday Night Football with Giants-49ers in Santa Clara. We get one matchup of undefeated teams that is a bit of a surprise. The 2-0 Philadelphia Eagles travel to face the unexpectedly 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs have handled their business against the Vikings and Bears, but this matchup will be a huge test for them. On the other side of things, the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings face off in a matchup of unexpectedly 0-2 squads.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 3 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the lookahead line and the current line once it re-opens.

Here’s our full list of Week 3 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.

Giants vs. 49ers

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: 49ers -9.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: 49ers -395, Giants +310

Texans vs. Jaguars

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: Jaguars -7.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -340, Texans +270

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Jaguars -298, Texans +240

Broncos vs. Dolphins

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Dolphins -5.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -218, Broncos +180

Bills vs. Commanders

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Bills -5.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bills -218, Commanders +180

Colts vs. Ravens

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Ravens -8.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens -395, Colts +310

Patriots vs. Jets

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Patriots -2

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Patriots -130, Jets +110

Titans vs. Browns

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Browns -4.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Browns -218, Titans +180

Chargers vs. Vikings

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: Chargers -1

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Chargers -112, Vikings -108

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Chargers -1.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Chargers -120, Vikings +100

Saints vs. Packers

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Packers -1

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Packers -118, Saints -102

Falcons vs. Lions

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: Lions -4

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Lions -198, Falcons +164

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Lions -5.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Lions -230, Falcons +190

Panthers vs. Seahawks

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Seahawks -4

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -185, Panthers +154

Bears vs. Chiefs

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: Chiefs -13

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -700, Bears +500

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Chiefs -11.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -575, Bears +425

Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Cowboys -10.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -500, Cardinals +380

Steelers vs. Raiders

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Steelers -1.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Steelers -125, Raiders +105

Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Eagles -7

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Eagles -340, Bucs +270

Rams vs. Bengals

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Bengals -7.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Bengals -340, Rams +270