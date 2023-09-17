Here’s how the public is betting Dolphins vs. Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 2

The New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Philly and the game will air on NBC. Below we’ll go over the betting splits on DraftKings Sportsbook with some analysis.

Sunday Night Football betting splits

Dolphins vs. Patriots

Dolphins -2.5

The Dolphins are the favorite by a field goal as the road team in Week 2. Tua Tagovailoa put on an absolute clinic against the Chargers in Week 1, but the Miami defense struggled to contain Justin Herbert and company. The Patriots fell to the Eagles in a tight game that almost went the other way on a final drive.

Miami has 77% of the bets and 69% of the handle to cover at home, while Patriots spread bettors are putting more money where their mouths are. If it weren’t for the Pats’ injury report, I would like them to cover at home, but they are vulnerable at the offensive line. While Miami’s defense was atrocious last week, the opportunity to get more pressure on the quarterback could solve some of those problems up front.

Over/Under 46.5

We have 61% of bets and 35% of the handle coming in on the over, but the 39% of bettors going for the under have put 65% of dollars wagered on a low-scoring game. This is an interesting play after Miami’s big Week 1, but the Pats will potentially be tougher on defense than the Chargers were. They were able to limit the Eagles last week.

Nevertheless, I like the over here. I don’t think Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are going to see a significant enough decrease in production to hit the under, and the Dolphins’ struggling defense will let up some big plays as well.

Moneyline

Again, with New England’s injury report in mind, I’m going with the Dolphins on the road. I don’t think it’s impossible for the Patriots to take this one home, but if Mac Jones is facing too much pressure, they won’t be able to get anything moving. They will also be hard-pressed to get their run game going with a battered O-line, and that would likely be the solution to win this one.

The betting public agrees, with 79% of bets and 71% of dollars wagered going with Miami (-142). The Patriots are set at +120.