NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Dolphins vs. Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL season is upon us. This week’s Sunday Night Football matchup will feature the Miami Dolphins heading north to take on the New England Patriots. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. For those looking to set a DFS lineup for the matchup, DraftKings has you covered. Here is our advice for setting a DFS Showdown lineup for Sunday night’s matchup.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Dolphins vs. Patriots

Captain’s Picks

Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins ($18,900)

This pick doesn’t need much explanation. Hill has the most upside of any player on this slate, and his 11 catch, 215 yard, and 2 touchdown performance in Week 1 served as a friendly reminder. The Patriots defense is solid, but they did allow the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers last year.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots ($14,100)

After one week, the Dolphins are allowing the second-most fantasy points to the running back position. Austin Ekeler (16-117-1) and Joshua Kelley (16-91-1) were able to run all over Miami last Sunday, and now it’s Stevenson’s turn. The Patriots know they have to get Stevenson going to have a chance, and he should have a featured role on offense.

FLEX Options

Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots ($5,600)

Henry came through with 5 catches for 56 yards and a touchdown last week vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Was it just one good game, or a sign of things to come? I’m leaning somewhat toward the latter. Henry was on the field for 63 of 80 offensive snaps, and he had the second-most targets on the team last week. On top of that, Miami allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends last season.

Jason Sanders, K, Miami Dolphins ($4,200)

Sanders came through with three field goals and three extra-points last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. That’s not new for him, as Sanders has made multiple field goals in five of his last six games dating back to last season. With several “murky” value options on this slate, Sanders emerges as a reliable DFS option.

Players to Avoid

Patriots, D/ST ($3,600)

Except for the outside chance of running into a touchdown, it doesn’t feel like the Patriots defense has much upside in DFS. They are going up against one of the better offenses in the NFL, and Tua Tagovailoa has not thrown an interception in 7 of his last 10 starts.

Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots ($9,000)

Jones came through with a nice 28 fantasy point outing last week against the Eagles. That feels like more of an outlier than anything. As mentioned earlier, there’s a good chance the Patriots try to attack Miami’s vulnerable run defense in this matchup. That could mean less attempts for Jones and curbed fantasy potential.