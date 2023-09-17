 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

F1 TV info: Singapore Grand Prix start time, TV channel, and how to watch online

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Singapore via live online stream.

By Spencer Limbach
F1 Grand Prix of Singapore Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images,

This weekend, Formula One takes us to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the Singapore Grand Prix. Scheduled for the morning of Sunday, September 17 — for audiences in the United States — we’ll provide a detailed breakdown of how to watch the race below.

The Singapore Grand Prix starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

With an F1 record of 10 consecutive wins, Max Verstappen is unsurprisingly the favorite to claim another victory, holding -450 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Following him is his teammate Sergio Perez, last year’s Singapore GP winner, with the next best odds at +1000. Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and Fernando Alonso are also in the mix, each carrying +1800 odds to take first place, as per DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Carlos Sainz 55
2 George Russell 63
3 Charles Leclerc 16
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Lewis Hamilton 44
6 Kevin Magnussen 20
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Esteban Ocon 31
9 Nico Hulkenberg 27
10 Liam Lawson 40
11 Max Verstappen 1
12 Pierre Gasly 10
13 Sergio Perez 11
14 Alexander Albon 23
15 Yuki Tsunoda 22
16 Valtteri Bottas 77
17 Oscar Piastri 81
18 Logan Sargeant 2
19 Zhou Guanyu 24
20 Lance Stroll 18

More From DraftKings Network