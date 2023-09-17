F1 TV info: Singapore Grand Prix start time, TV channel, and how to watch online

This weekend, Formula One takes us to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the Singapore Grand Prix. Scheduled for the morning of Sunday, September 17 — for audiences in the United States — we’ll provide a detailed breakdown of how to watch the race below.
The Singapore Grand Prix starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
With an F1 record of 10 consecutive wins, Max Verstappen is unsurprisingly the favorite to claim another victory, holding -450 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Following him is his teammate Sergio Perez, last year’s Singapore GP winner, with the next best odds at +1000. Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and Fernando Alonso are also in the mix, each carrying +1800 odds to take first place, as per DraftKings Sportsbook.
2023 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|No.
|Pos
|Driver
|No.
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|55
|2
|George Russell
|63
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|16
|4
|Lando Norris
|4
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|44
|6
|Kevin Magnussen
|20
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|14
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|31
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|27
|10
|Liam Lawson
|40
|11
|Max Verstappen
|1
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|10
|13
|Sergio Perez
|11
|14
|Alexander Albon
|23
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|22
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|77
|17
|Oscar Piastri
|81
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|2
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|24
|20
|Lance Stroll
|18