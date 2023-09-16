Colorado, Colorado State players get into it during pregame warmups [VIDEO]

The hype for tonight’s Rocky Mountain Showdown between the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams is already astronomical with seemingly every media outlet in Boulder this weekend for the game. And now we have some chippiness less than an hour before kickoff.

Players on both teams got into it during pregame warmups at Folsom Field. They were separated by the coaching staffs and no punches were thrown, but the juice is already there for this heated rivalry.

Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams beefing on the field pregame.



Apparently a CSU player swatted a pass intended for Travis Hunter out of the air.



Shedeur Sanders is right in the middle of it. pic.twitter.com/MhQYMrBykH — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) September 17, 2023

Colorado & CSU are already getting into it during pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/ut3h9mXDJJ — marcus ‍☠️ (@marcuscurse) September 17, 2023

The hype for this game got turned up on Wednesday when Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell sent a shot at Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, saying that he takes his sunglasses and hat off when talking to grownups. Sanders responded by relaying to his team that the game is now personal and even gifted everyone shades during his media blitz on Friday. Certainly both sets of players picked up on their head coach’s cues and the animosity is flowing for this historic in-state rivalry.

There will surely be more jaw jacking and hollerin’ when toe meets leather shortly. Buckle up and enjoy the show.