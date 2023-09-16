West Virginia QB Garrett Greene ‘likely out’ for rest of Backyard Brawl vs. Pitt with leg injury

Update: Greene was seen limping in West Virginia’s weight room, and the broadcast said the training staff took his helmet away. That likely means he’s done for this game and as you can expect, he was visibly frustrated with that call being made by the Mountaineers staff.

Update: According to the broadcast, Greene’s X-rays did not show anything damaging and the Mountaineers are not ruling him out of the game. They are attempting to prepare him to come back in the game if possible, but for now it’s still Nicco Marchiol in at quarterback for West Virginia.

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene suffered a leg injury in the team’s Week 3 “Backyard Brawl” rivalry game against the Pitt Panthers, taking a hit early in the first quarter. Greene was able to leave the field on his own power, but ultimately went to the locker room for further evaluation.

Garrett Greene is in the locker room after being injured. #WVU — WVSports.com (@WVSportsDotCom) September 17, 2023

Greene appeared to be fine after taking the hit early on West Virginia’s second drive of the game. He was limping a bit but did manage to give the handoff to running back CJ Donaldson on third down. Donaldson did convert the yardage, but Greene went down to the field and had to be attended to by trainers.

If Greene cannot return, redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol will be the guy Neal Brown will turn to in this rivalry game. Brown, who is on the hot seat and likely needs to win this game to release some of the pressure on him, now potentially has to do so without his starting quarterback.