Alabama has a quarterback crisis. Can Nick Saban get it fixed in SEC play?

The Alabama Crimson Tide a major question mark at the quarterback position heading into the 2023 season. Three weeks in, those questions have not been answered and it could cost them big time in SEC play.

Alabama barely scraped by USF in a 17-3 victory on Saturday, a game where it closed as an overwhelming 34.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Getting the start over Jalen Milroe for this game, Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner was pedestrian in the first half, going just 5-14 for 34 yards. He was so pedestrian that head coach Nick Saban decided to bench him in favor of third-stringer Ty Simpson right before halftime. The former five-star prospect finished the game for the Tide, but mostly deferred to running backs Roydell Williams and Jase McClellan to carry them to an ugly victory in Tampa. Now there is legitimate concern with a home matchup against Ole Miss on the horizon for next week.

We have not seen this level of instability at Alabama during the Saban era to where three quarterbacks have been needed to play meaningful snaps over the course of two games. There have been a few instances where a change has been made, like when Jake Coker replaced Cooper Bateman in 2015, Jalen Hurts replacing Blake Barnett in 2016, and Tua Tagovailoa famously replacing Hurts during the 2018 national title game. But none of those situations had you questioning if they’d be able to be merely effective against SEC opponents.

If these quarterbacks (and to be fair, a poor offensive line) struggled against a USF team that went 1-11 last season, how are they going move the ball against the likes of LSU and Texas A&M? We knew that it would be difficult for Bama to continue churning out future NFL starters like Hurts, Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, and Bryce Young, but the stark drop off that we’ve seen so far this season is jarring.

The Tide could turn back to Milroe, who was subpar in their heavyweight showdown against Texas the week prior. But how much confidence has Saban lost in him if he couldn’t even see the field against USF. Buchner seems to be out of the conversation after his poor performance and Simpson is still an unknown commodity as a college QB. Saban and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees have to get this addressed and fixed ASAP, or risk being dragged down the SEC West standings for the first time since 2007.