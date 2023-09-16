How to watch India vs. Sri Lanka Asia Cup final on TV and live stream

India and Sri Lanka will meet Sunday in the Asia Cup final, with India looking to repeat as ODI champions in the competition. India and Sri Lanka have met eight times in Asia Cup finals, with India winning five. Sri Lanka won the last T20 Asia Cup last year and can hold the trophy in both formats of the competition with a win. Sri Lanka are the hosts for this contest, with the match taking place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India and Sri Lanka met in the Super 4 stage, with India grabbing the win by 41 runs. Rohit Sharma had a half-century, but India will have to navigate Dunith Wellalage after his five-wicket haul in that Super 4 game. On the flip side, Sri Lanka will have to deal with Kuldeep Yadav. He should be back in the side after resting against Bangladesh and had four wickets in the Super 4 match against Sri Lanka.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from the contest.

India vs. Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final Info

Date: Sunday, September 17

Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

Channel: N/A

Livestream: ESPN+

Moneyline odds: India -340, Sri Lanka +250