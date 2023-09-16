Ole Miss vs. Alabama odds heading into game week

The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels pulled away from their last two opponents in the second half, and they’ll get an underperforming No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and the game will air on CBS.

Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0 SEC) knocked off Georgia Tech 48-23 on Saturday, with Jaxson Dart just 10-18 for 251 yards and a touchdown, but his 14 carries for 136 yards was the key to victory. While Lane Kiffin is known for his aerial attack, 37 carries for 299 yards on the ground is giving the balance needed for a team conceding just 16.6 points per game early in the season.

Alabama (2-1, 0-0 SEC) was tied 3-3 at halftime with the South Florida Bulls on Saturday before pulling away for a 17-3 victory in the Crimson Tide’s first non-Power 5 road game in over two decades. Nick Saban has used three quarterbacks in Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner, and Ty Simpson, but the offense has been anemic so far. Bama has just 481 yards passing and 312 yards rushing against Middle Tennessee, Texas, and USF so far this season.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Nation as to where the line should open across the market.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama projected odds

Spread: Alabama -6.5

Total: TBA