Tyler Buchner benched vs. USF, Ty Simpson takes over for Alabama

The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide have struggled on offense against the South Florida Bulls and they have made yet another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Ty Simpson come into the game late in the first half for the Tide, replacing Tyler Buchner.

Buchner was named the starter for today’s game over Jalen Milroe, but apparently head coach Nick Saban has already seen enough of the Notre Dame transfer.

Following last Saturday’s loss to Texas, there was immediate speculation if Alabama would make a QB change after Milroe was ineffective against the Longhorns. Reports began circulating on Friday that Buchner would get the start against USF on Saturday and that came to fruition. However, the transfer struggled in the first half against the Bulls, going 5-14 for 34 yards as their first five drives ended in a punt. Simpson took over right after the Tide recovered a fumble in USF territory and they eventually got on the board with a field goal.

Alabama and USF are tied 3-3 at halftime with the Bulls getting the ball back at the start of the third. Regardless of how this game ends, there is a full blown quarterback crisis in Tuscaloosa heading into SEC play.