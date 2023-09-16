 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Alabama tied at halftime with... South Florida??

No, the headline isn’t a typo. The Crimson Tide and Bulls are tied 3-3 at the break.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tyler Buchner hands off to Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan against the South Florida Bulls in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Update 6:15 p.m. The halftime line has Alabama as a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 10th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are tied 3-3 with the South Florida Bulls at halftime, an unexpected dogfight for SEC powerhouse that entered the game as a 34.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alabama (1-1, 0-0 SEC) decided to make a change at quarterback, starting Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner and benching Jalen Milroe after the latter threw two interceptions in a 34-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns last week.

Buchner struggled in the first half, going 5-of-14 for 34 yards before he was yanked in favor of Ty Simpson. Simpson misfired on his only passing attempt of the first half and took a sack after a Bulls turnover gave Alabama a possession at the USF 25. Will Reichard got the Crimson Tide on the board with a 30-yard field goal to tie the game 3-3.

USF (1-1, 0-0 American) have lost 35 of its past 36 games against FBS opposition. The Bulls took a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter with a 44-yard field goal by John Cannon. USF has been led by running back Nay’Quan Wright, a transfer from the Florida Gators, with 52 yards on 10 carries.

More From DraftKings Network