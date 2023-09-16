Alabama tied at halftime with... South Florida??

Update 6:15 p.m. The halftime line has Alabama as a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 10th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are tied 3-3 with the South Florida Bulls at halftime, an unexpected dogfight for SEC powerhouse that entered the game as a 34.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alabama (1-1, 0-0 SEC) decided to make a change at quarterback, starting Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner and benching Jalen Milroe after the latter threw two interceptions in a 34-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns last week.

Buchner struggled in the first half, going 5-of-14 for 34 yards before he was yanked in favor of Ty Simpson. Simpson misfired on his only passing attempt of the first half and took a sack after a Bulls turnover gave Alabama a possession at the USF 25. Will Reichard got the Crimson Tide on the board with a 30-yard field goal to tie the game 3-3.

USF (1-1, 0-0 American) have lost 35 of its past 36 games against FBS opposition. The Bulls took a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter with a 44-yard field goal by John Cannon. USF has been led by running back Nay’Quan Wright, a transfer from the Florida Gators, with 52 yards on 10 carries.