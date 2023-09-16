Colorado vs. Oregon odds heading into game week

We have a big time Pac-12 showdown to look forward to next Saturday as the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes hit the road to meet the No. 13 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Kickoff for this matchup will be at 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Colorado (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) closed as a 24-point favorite over Colorado State, but needed a magical performance from Shedeur Sanders at quarterback to escape 43-35 in overtime. A 98-yard drive with under two minutes to go, followed by a two-point conversion to tie the game at 28, forced the extra football. But the loss of Heisman candidate and two-way superstar Travis Hunter, who was taken to the hospital after a violent tackle, could loom large in this matchup.

Oregon (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) shredded Hawai’i 55-10 on Saturday to cap the non-conference portion of its schedule. The Ducks scored on their first seven possessions and effectively put the game to bed by halftime. Bo Nix added more data points to his Heisman Trophy campaign, going 21-27 for 247 yards and three touchdowns in his time on the field.

Colorado vs. Oregon odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -16.5

Total: TBA