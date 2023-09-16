Florida State vs. Clemson odds heading into game week

The two favorites in the ACC will collide next Saturday as the No. 3 Florida State Seminoles hit the road to face the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. Kickoff for this powerhouse clash will take place at noon ET and the game will air on ABC.

Florida State (3-0, 1-0 ACC) opened league play this past Saturday by holding off Boston College in a 31-29 victory. The Noles jumped out to a 31-10 lead in the third quarter and were seemingly cruising to a blowout victory. However, the Eagles scored 19 unanswered points to close the gap and had a chance to pull ahead on their final drive before being forced to punt.

Clemson (2-1, 0-1 ACC) had little issue putting down FAU in a dominant X-X victory on Saturday. The Tigers completely blanked the Owls for the first three quarters and quarterback Cade Klubnik was efficient, throwing three touchdowns before handing the reigns over to backup Hunter Helms.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Nation as to where the line should open across the market.

Florida State vs. Clemson projected odds

Spread: Clemson -3.5

Total: TBA