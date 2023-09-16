Ohio State vs. Notre Dame odds heading into game week

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes head to South Bend next week for a primetime matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 4 of the college football season. The two faced off in the 2022 season opener, and the Buckeyes won 21-10. Both teams head into this matchup undefeated, and with multiple future first-round picks on the field, this should be a fun one to watch.

Ohio State (3-0, 1-0 B1G) has wins over Indiana, Youngstown State, and Western Kentucky as they head into the week. They scored a season-high 63 points in Week 3, and have limited their opponents to 20 points overall this season. Quarterback Kyle McCord has passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns, and running back TreVeyon Henderson has dominated with 88 yards and two touchdowns over three games.

Notre Dame (4-0) comes into the week with wins over Navy, Tennessee State, NC State, and Central Michigan. They started off the season with a clean game against Navy, but have had some issues with penalties at home. The Irish are led by quarterback Sam Hartman, who has been very impressive this season with 1,061 yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and no interceptions. Running back Audric Estime had 176 yards against Central Michigan, marking his third game in a row with 100 or more yards.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame projected odds

Spread: Ohio State -2.5

Total: TBA