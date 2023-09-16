Alabama-USF out of weather delay

Update: Action has resumed in between Alabama and USF in Tampa.

Update: Alabama vs. USF is set to resume at 5:30 p.m. ET.

We'll resume at 5:30 p.m. — dareksharp (@DarekSharp) September 16, 2023

Saturday’s matchup between the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide and the South Florida Bulls is in a weather delay due to lightning in the Tampa area. Before play was suspended, the Bulls were holding a 3-0 lead with 12:44 to play in the second quarter.

Coming off its 34-24 home loss to Texas last Saturday, the story for Alabama heading into this contest was starting quarterback Jalen Milroe being benched in favor of backup Tyler Buchner. The Notre Dame transfer has struggled to find his footing so far, going 4-10 for 25 yards. As a result, the Crimson Tide offense has sputtered with their first five drives ending in punts.

Meanwhile, USF is trying to play spoiler here in just its third game under first-year head coach Alex Golesh. The Bulls defense was able to come through with those key early stops and a recovered muffed punt by their special teams eventually led to kicker John Cannon booting a 44-yard field goal to put them on top. The Bulls closed as a massive 34.5-point underdog, so we’ll see if they can continue to hang once play resumes.

We’ll provide updates for when action resumes at Raymond James Stadium.