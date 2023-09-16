India vs. Sri Lanka: Picks, predictions, how to watch Asia Cup final

India and Sri Lanka will meet in the 2023 Asia Cup final Sunday after the Sri Lankans stunned Pakistan in the final Super 4 match to secure a spot in the final. Sri Lanka are making their 12th appearance in a one-day Asia Cup final, while India are in the final for 10th time. These two countries have faced off eight times in the final, with India winning five. India won the last one-day Asia Cup in 2018, while Sri Lanka won the most recent T20 Asia Cup in 2022.

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN+.

India vs. Sri Lanka

Date: Sunday, September 17

Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

India: -340

Sri Lanka: +250

Moneyline pick: India -340

India played some backups in the final match against Bangladesh, allowing some key players to rest. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will be back in the side, with Kuldeep Yadav also likely coming back in. India’s openers haven’t been consistent, but Kohli is rounding into form ahead of the World Cup and looks like a man on a mission. Bumrah is also on fire and will hope to keep taking wickets early in his spell.

Sri Lanka appear to have found a star in the making in 20-year old Dunith Wellalage, but the rest of the lineup has been wildly inconsistent. Sri Lanka nearly botched their chase against Pakistan with reckless batting, needing Charith Asalanka to maintain his composure to steer them home. There’s a good mix of youth and experience with this group, but the production hasn’t been consistent enough for Sri Lanka. Take India to lift the Asia Cup Sunday morning.