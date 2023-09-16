Mizzou upsets No. 15 Kansas State in Week 3 on Harrison Mevis’ 61-yard field goal [VIDEO]

There were some tense moments for Missouri Tigers fans in their team’s Week 3 game against the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats, but ultimately they got the 30-27 upset win courtesy of a 61-yard field goal from kicker Harrison Mevis. Take a look.

61 YARDS FOR THE WIN



Missouri upsets #15 Kansas State!pic.twitter.com/4is76RgNZw — The Field of 12 (@TheFieldOf12) September 16, 2023

After barely scraping by against Middle Tennessee State in Week 2 when the offense looked lethargic, the Tigers came out firing against the Wildcats. Brady Cook, who was battling a knee sprain, had one of his best games with 356 passing yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Luther Burden looked like the best receiver in the country, breaking the defense on both scores as the Tigers finally looked like a legitimate offensive threat. There were some lapses defensively and poor clock management late, but Mevis ultimately made sure it didn’t matter.

This was redemption for the kicker as well. Mevis missed from 53 yards earlier in the game and has been having a down season by his standards. He had three made field goals in this game, with the last one being the most important.

Mizzou now gets to play a Memphis team which hasn’t lost this season to round out non-conference play. The Tigers will then play Vanderbilt before a showdown with LSU. If Mizzou is able to replicate this performance offensively and the defense cleans things up, the Tigers should be undefeated going into that LSU game. That would give Drinkwitz a 5-0 start in what was his most important season in Columbia. Suddenly, an eight-win season doesn’t seem out of reach. If Cook’s knee checks out, Mizzou will be hoping for much bigger things.