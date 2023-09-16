 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook playing through knee sprain vs. Kansas State

The Tigers are trying to get the biggest win in Eli Drinkwitz’s tenure.

By Chinmay Vaidya
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Kansas State at Missouri
Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook throws a pass in the second quarter of a college football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and Missouri Tigers on Sep 16, 2023.
Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook is playing through a knee sprain against the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats, according to the game broadcast. Cook has been tremendous in this contest for the Tigers, who are hoping to spring the upset and get what would be the biggest win in Eli Drinkwitz’s tenure in Columbia.

Cook is 10-14 for 194 yards and a touchdown as the Tigers are tied with the Wildcats 17-17 in the third quarter. The veteran has often been criticized for his inability to hit big throws but he’s connected on a few key plays Saturday, including a 47-yard touchdown strike to Luther Burden. However, Cook’s ability to run will be limited with this knee sprain and takes away a significant component of Mizzou’s offense. We’ll see how the Tigers navigate Cook’s injury as the game goes on, but for now he’s staying in.

