FSU QB Jordan Travis playing through injury in Week 3 game vs. BC

Update: Jordan Travis is back in the game for the start of the second half.

Jordan Travis was injured late in the second quarter of Florida State’s Week 3 game against Boston College. He appeared to be holding his left wrist on the sideline as he was being examined by the team’s medical staff. Tate Rodemaker is the Seminoles’ backup quarterback.

Oh no. Florida State QB Jordan Travis is hurt and it doesn’t look good. Possibly a shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/yE6yPghSH0 — Sideline Daily (@sideline_daily) September 16, 2023

Travis headed to the locker room before halftime. He is a right-handed quarterback, so if this is an arm injury, it will not be to his throwing arm. Before leaving the game, Travis had passed for 91 yards and a touchdown. He added up over 500 yards and six touchdowns in his first two starts of the 2023 season.

His name has been tossed around in early Heisman talks this year. Before the game, he had +750 odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy, behind just Caleb Williams.

