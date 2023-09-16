 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FSU QB Jordan Travis playing through injury in Week 3 game vs. BC

The Heisman contender takes a big shot on a run and has trouble getting up.

By Grace McDermott Updated
FSU v Boston College
Jordan Travis of the Florida State Seminoles warms up before the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Update: Jordan Travis is back in the game for the start of the second half.

Jordan Travis was injured late in the second quarter of Florida State’s Week 3 game against Boston College. He appeared to be holding his left wrist on the sideline as he was being examined by the team’s medical staff. Tate Rodemaker is the Seminoles’ backup quarterback.

Travis headed to the locker room before halftime. He is a right-handed quarterback, so if this is an arm injury, it will not be to his throwing arm. Before leaving the game, Travis had passed for 91 yards and a touchdown. He added up over 500 yards and six touchdowns in his first two starts of the 2023 season.

His name has been tossed around in early Heisman talks this year. Before the game, he had +750 odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy, behind just Caleb Williams.

More to come.

