The betting public loves Colorado yet again over Colorado State

The Colorado Buffaloes, the 2023 college football season’s biggest story so far, has earned the betting public’s confidence after big wins over TCU and Nebraska in the first two weeks. The Buffs host the Colorado State Rams of the Mountain West Conference at Folsom Field this week, and are 24-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Their previous two wins were by three and 22 points, so if the Buffaloes were to cover in this in-state rivalry matchup, it would mark their biggest win yet. They face two opponents ranked in the top 15 in the AP Poll in Weeks 4 and 5, so they will be looking to head into those matchups with some good momentum.

Despite the large spread, over 90% of the betting public has placed their money on Colorado to cover, and 85% of the money spent has gone to Colorado covering. The game kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Here are the odds and bet splits from DraftKings Sportsbook for the Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado State and Colorado on Saturday, September 16:

Colorado State +24: 15% of handle, 9% of bets

Colorado -24: 85% of handle, 91% of bets

Over 64: 66% of handle, 71% of bets

Under 64: 34% of handle, 29% of bets