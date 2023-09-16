The Rock crashes College Gameday, and Deion Sanders marks out so hard

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson crashed ESPN’s College Gameday set on the campus of Colorado University. Well, he didn’t crash, per se — Johnson was the guest picker for the week. But Deion Sanders didn’t seem to know that. The Buffaloes face the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field today, and the Rock surprised Colorado head coach Sanders, emerging from the crowd onto the stage, much to Coach Prime’s disbelief.

Sanders and Johnson bowed down to each other on the stage and embraced.

“That’s my guy! That’s my guy!” Sanders shouted, visibly shocked to see Johnson show up in Boulder. “The Rock is here!” He then gave Johnson a pair of his signature reflective green sunglasses.

The Gameday crew invites a guest picker to join the show each week, and this week it is the former Miami Hurricanes national champion in Dwayne Johnson, a backup defensive lineman on some of the most legendary teams in college football history.