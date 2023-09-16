 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Rock crashes College Gameday, and Deion Sanders marks out so hard

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment and the hottest coach in college football were both on stage in Boulder. Watch Prime feel he’s not worthy of a legend.

By Collin Sherwin
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson greets Deion Sanders during MGM Presents “Barbershop 2: Back in Business” Special Screening Celebrating Super Bowl XXXVIII at Angelika Film Center in Houston, Texas, United States. Photo by KMazur/WireImage

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson crashed ESPN’s College Gameday set on the campus of Colorado University. Well, he didn’t crash, per se — Johnson was the guest picker for the week. But Deion Sanders didn’t seem to know that. The Buffaloes face the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field today, and the Rock surprised Colorado head coach Sanders, emerging from the crowd onto the stage, much to Coach Prime’s disbelief.

Sanders and Johnson bowed down to each other on the stage and embraced.

“That’s my guy! That’s my guy!” Sanders shouted, visibly shocked to see Johnson show up in Boulder. “The Rock is here!” He then gave Johnson a pair of his signature reflective green sunglasses.

The Gameday crew invites a guest picker to join the show each week, and this week it is the former Miami Hurricanes national champion in Dwayne Johnson, a backup defensive lineman on some of the most legendary teams in college football history.

