Wyoming QB Andrew Peasley: Status for game vs. Texas on Saturday

The Wyoming Cowboys will try to take down another Big 12 opponent tonight when visiting the No. 4 Texas Longhorns at 8 p.m. ET on the Longhorn Network. Quarterback Andrew Peasley exited last week’s game against Portland State with a shoulder injury and was seen icing it on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. However, he should be good to go for the tonight’s matchup and earlier this week, he said that he was looking forward to the challenge.

The sixth-year super senior has been effective for Wyoming so far this season and made his mark two weeks ago when the Cowboys upset Texas Tech in a 35-33 double-overtime thriller. He went 18-34 for 149 yards and two touchdowns through the air while also leading the team in rushing with 68 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He had thrown for 201 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception prior to his exit in the third quarter of last week’s game against Portland State.

We’ll keep you updated in case there’s any changes to Peasley’s status. As of right now, Wyoming is a huge 29-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.