Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt: Status for game vs. Southern Miss on Saturday

Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt will be a game time decision at Southern Miss today due to his ongoing knee injury.

Sources: Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (knee) is expected to be a game-time decision at Southern Miss today. Pratt’s practice participation increased significantly this week compared to last week heading into Ole Miss. https://t.co/yAZsAN4s8k — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 16, 2023

Pratt missed last week’s tilt against Ole Miss, a tough break for the reigning AAC champions for what was one of the bigger home games in the history of Yulman Stadium. Ole Miss pulled away late for a 37-20 victory, as Tulane backup QB Kai Horton was just 15-37 for 231 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Pratt is in his fourth season in Uptown New Orleans, but is only a junior due to pandemic eligibility changes. The Boca Raton, Florida native in 36 career games has thrown for 7499 yards and 72 touchdowns against 21 interceptions, and rushed for 900 more yards and 23 scores.

We’ll keep an eye out here for who will be the starter at The Rock today, and update for sure when we know what’s happening. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Green Wave are an 11.5-point favorite, with the total coming in at 49.5.