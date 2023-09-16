 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Georgia WR Ladd McConkey: Status for game vs. South Carolina on Saturday

It’s not looking great for the junior to be on the field today.

By Nick Simon
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey on the field prior to the game against the Ball State Cardinals at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia wide receive Ladd McConkey is still dealing with a back injury, and is doubtful to play between the hedges today as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 3:30 p.m. ET.

McConkey has yet to take the field in 2023, but was a key part of the last two national championships in Athens. For his career he has 99 receptions for 1209 yards and 12 touchdowns as a receiver, and is likely a Day 1 or 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if he chooses to turn pro. He’s also added 178 yards and three scores as a rusher.

While you’d of course rather have elite players than not, it could be worse for the Dawgs today; Georgia is a 26.5-point favorite today at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 54.5.

We’ll update things here as we get a final answer on McConkey’s status for today’s game when it’s available.

