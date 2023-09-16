Georgia WR Ladd McConkey: Status for game vs. South Carolina on Saturday

Georgia wide receive Ladd McConkey is still dealing with a back injury, and is doubtful to play between the hedges today as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Sources: Georgia star wide receiver Ladd McConkey is doubtful to play against South Carolina today, as he continues to battle a back injury. He's yet to play this year. All-SEC DB Javon Bullard is probable (ankle), but a final decision won't be made until after warm-ups. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 16, 2023

McConkey has yet to take the field in 2023, but was a key part of the last two national championships in Athens. For his career he has 99 receptions for 1209 yards and 12 touchdowns as a receiver, and is likely a Day 1 or 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if he chooses to turn pro. He’s also added 178 yards and three scores as a rusher.

While you’d of course rather have elite players than not, it could be worse for the Dawgs today; Georgia is a 26.5-point favorite today at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 54.5.

We’ll update things here as we get a final answer on McConkey’s status for today’s game when it’s available.