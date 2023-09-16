Duke RB Jaylen Coleman: Status for game vs. Northwestern on Saturday

Duke Blue Devils running back Jaylen Coleman is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is questionable for today’s home matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats. The game will kick off from the Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

The senior running back sustained the injury during training camp and has missed the first two games of the season for the Blue Devils. Last season, Coleman was part of a lethal three-headed monster out of the Duke backfield that included Jordan Waters and Jaquez Moore. He finished the season with 102 carries for 480 yards and four touchdowns. This year, Waters and Moore have held down the fort in his absence, both combining for five rushing touchdowns through their first two games. Quarterback Riley Leonard has also played a huge factor in the run game, leading the team in rushing in their Week 1 upset of Duke.

We’ll keep an eye out on Coleman’s status as we get closer to kickoff. As of right now, Duke is still a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.