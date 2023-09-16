 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Grimsby Town

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC in Saturday’s match against Grimsby Town.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Wrexham v Doncaster Rovers - Sky Bet League Two
Ollie Palmer of Wrexham during the Sky Bet League Two match between Wrexham and Doncaster Rovers at Racecourse Ground on September 9, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will return to EFL League Two action Saturday against Grimsby Town. Both of these squads have found their footing after dropping the opening league match, so this should be a relatively even contest.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Grimsby Town

Date: Saturday, September 16
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

Wrexham have been great since dropping their opener, sporting a 3-3-0 record. They have been able to keep scoring goals but have also started conceding more, which is something they’ll need to clean up if they hope to stay near the the top of the table. Grimsby Town are 2-4-0 since their loss to Notts County in the league opener. Wrexham are currently tied for fifth on points, while Grimsby Town are tied for 11th. It’s still early days, but both sides hope to continue their unbeaten streak.

