How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Grimsby Town

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will return to EFL League Two action Saturday against Grimsby Town. Both of these squads have found their footing after dropping the opening league match, so this should be a relatively even contest.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Grimsby Town

Date: Saturday, September 16

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

Wrexham have been great since dropping their opener, sporting a 3-3-0 record. They have been able to keep scoring goals but have also started conceding more, which is something they’ll need to clean up if they hope to stay near the the top of the table. Grimsby Town are 2-4-0 since their loss to Notts County in the league opener. Wrexham are currently tied for fifth on points, while Grimsby Town are tied for 11th. It’s still early days, but both sides hope to continue their unbeaten streak.