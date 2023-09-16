Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Mariners on Saturday, September 16

The Los Angeles Dodgers (89-57) take on the Seattle Mariners (81-66) in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, September 16. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Park. Clayton Kershaw (12-4, 2.61 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers, and rookie Bryce Miller (8-5, 4.05) will pitch for the Mariners.

Los Angeles enters as -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Seattle coming in at +120. The total is set at 8.

Dodgers-Mariners picks: Saturday, September 16

Injury report

Dodgers

Day-To-Day: RP Ryan Yarbrough (paternity)

Out: SP Walker Buehler (elbow), SP Julio Urias (administrative leave), RP Gus Varland (knee), RP Daniel Hudson (knee), SS Gavin Lux (knee), SP Michael Grove (lat), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring), RP Yency Almonte (knee)

Mariners

Out: SP Marco Gonzales (elbow), RP Penn Murfee (elbow), C Tom Murphy (thumb)

Starting pitchers

Clayton Kershaw vs. Bryce Miller

Kershaw did not look as sharp as usual in his latest start, a road outing against the Marlins in which he let up five hits and three earned runs in five innings while walking five batters and striking out just three. This was surprising, given that he walked five batters in the entire month of August over 17 innings. He had an ERA of 2.12 for the month of August.

Miller allowed nine hits and five earned runs over five innings in his most recent start against the Rays on the road. He also recorded seven strikeouts. In his most recent home start, Miller let up seven hits and three earned runs in six innings against the Athletics.

Over/Under pick

The total of the first game of the series was 9, and I think we’ll see something similar today. Kershaw let up a few more runs than usual in his latest road outing and struggled with control, and the Dodgers rank second in MLB in runs per game.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers won the first game of the series, 6-3, and with Kershaw on the mound, I have them picked for the second, as well. Miller has been seeing a lot of contact on his pitches lately, which is a dangerous game to play if anything goes wrong with runners on base. I’m going with the Dodgers on the road here.

Pick: Dodgers -142