Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Diamondbacks on Saturday, September 16

The Chicago Cubs (78-70) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (77-72) in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, September 16. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET from Chase Field. Kyle Hendricks (6-7, 3.71 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs, and Zach Davies (2-5, 6.81) will pitch for the Diamondbacks.

Chicago enters as -112 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Arizona coming in at -108. The run total is set at 9.

Cubs-Diamondbacks picks: Saturday, September 16

Injury report

Cubs

Out: 3B Jeimer Candelario (back), RP Michael Fulmer (forearm), RP Nick Burdi (abdomen), RP Ethan Roberts (elbow), RP Brandon Hughes (knee)

Diamondbacks

Out: SP Tommy Henry (elbow), OF Dominic Fletcher (finger), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder), RP Austin Adams (ankle), RP Drey Jameson (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Hendricks vs. Zach Davies

Hendricks actually faced the Diamondbacks in his most recent start, albeit at home. He allowed seven hits and two runs in 5.2 innings and recorded four strikeouts. In his latest road start, he conceded two runs in 5.2 innings against the Pirates, recording four strikeouts.

Davies struggled in his last two starts. In his latest road start, he allowed three earned runs in four innings against the Mets and recorded five strikeouts. In his latest home start, he let up five runs in three innings against the Rockies. He has not yet pitched against the Cubs this season.

Over/Under pick

The total of yesterday’s game was 10, and the totals of the previous series this month between these two teams were 8, 1, 5, and 7. With Hendricks on the mound, who will be able to limit the Arizona lineup, I like the under. The Cubs have not been batting very well lately, too.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Diamondbacks have done well against the Cubs this month. They won three of four in the Chicago series, and won the first game of the series in Phoenix yesterday. Despite the Cubs’ struggles against this Arizona team in September, I’m going with the North Siders here — Hendricks has looked solid in his last few starts, and the Cubs desperately need to get out of the slump they’re in after losing six of their last eight.

Pick: Cubs -112