Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Pirates on Saturday, September 16

The New York Yankees (75-73) picked up a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-79) despite a shaky outing from Gerrit Cole thanks to a late offensive surge. They’ll look to pick up their second win in a row when they send Luke Weaver (2-5, 6.77 ERA) to the mound against Luis Ortiz (4-4, 4.66) on Saturday. First pitch from PNC Park is set for 6:35 p.m.

The Yankees are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Pirates are +105 underdogs. The total is set at 9.

Yankees-Pirates picks: Saturday, September 16

Injury report

Yankees

Out: OF Jasson Domínguez (elbow), RP Ian Hamilton (right groin strain), RP Keynan Middleton (right shoulder inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Luke Weaver vs. Luis Ortiz

Weaver is making his Yankees debut after being acquired off waivers earlier in the week. The 30-year-old spent time with the Reds and Mariners this season, where he posted an ERA above six with both clubs. He started in all 21 games with the Reds but made four of his five appearances out of the bullpen with the Mariners. He last pitched on Sept. 9, where he allowed four runs in 4.1 innings.

Ortiz has had an up-and-down season with the Pirates, as he had a 4.11 ERA in his first 10 starts at the MLB level but has had a 5.87 ERA in five appearances since — which have come across three different months. He’s pitched well in September, however, as he allowed one run in 5.1 innings against the Braves his last time out after starting the month by allowing one run in six innings against the Brewers.

Over/Under pick

I like this over. While Ortiz has pitched well, it’s tough to not take the runs in a game where he’s going against Luke Weaver, who has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball. I think the brunt of the scoring will come early today after yesterday’s late-inning scoring outburst.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

After missing an upset win last night, the Bucs get it done on Saturday. Ortiz is the better pitcher, and their offense is coming off a game where it tallied 10 hits. They should get plenty of good pitches to hit against Weaver.

Pick: Pirates