Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Marlins on Saturday, September 16

The Miami Marlins (76-72) kept pace in the National League Wild Card race on Friday with a big comeback win over the Atlanta Braves (96-51). They’ll look to pick up their second win in a row over the MLB leaders on Saturday, when they send Bryan Hoeing (2-2, 4.04 ERA) to the mound against Atlanta rookie Jared Shuster (4-3, 5.26). First pitch from loanDepot is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

The Braves are -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Marlins are +114 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Braves-Marlins picks: Saturday, September 16

Injury report

Braves

Day-to-day: OF Ronald Acuna Jr. (right calf tightness)

Out: RP Dylan Lee (left shoulder inflammation), RP Collin McHugh (right shoulder inflammation), SP Michael Soroka (right forearm inflammation)

Marlins

Day-to-day: OF Bryan De La Cruz (right ankle discomfort)

Out: SP Sandy Alcantara (right UCL sprain), DH/OF Jorge Soler (right oblique strain), OF Avisail Garcia (left hamstring strain), RP Huascar Brazoban (left hamstring strain, left hip impingement)

Starting pitchers

Jared Shuster vs. Bryan Hoeing

Shuster will be making his first start for the Braves since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. His last start in the bigs came on Aug. 28 when he allowed four runs in 4.2 innings against the Giants. Prior to that, his last big league experience came in June when he had a 5.14 ERA over 14.1 innings in three starts.

Hoeing will be making his fifth start of the year and his first start since June. After opening the year as a member of the rotation, Hoeing was moved to the bullpen, where he’s recorded a 2.37 ERA in 38 innings. He’s gone multiple innings in four of his last seven appearances (two of which have been four or more innings), so this won’t be a traditional bullpen game, but he’d have to be incredibly efficient to see the fifth inning.

Over/Under pick

Give me the over. Shuster’s been hittable in his short MLB career, while the Marlins will be relying on a bullpen that has a 4.19 ERA on the season. The ball flew out of Marlins Park on Friday, and I expect that to be the case again on Saturday.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Miami picks up two wins in a row. With Acuna hurt (i’d be surprised if he plays), the Braves will be without their offensive catalyst, which will obviously impact their world-beating offense. Miami came from behind yesterday, but I think today’s win will be more straightforward.

Pick: Marlins +114