Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on Saturday, September 16

On Friday, Jose Berrios turned in a seven-inning, shutout gem to help the Toronto Blue Jays (81-67) pick up a win over the Red Sox (74-74) and move within a half-game of the third American League Wild Card spot. Chris Bassitt (14-8, 3.83 ERA) takes the mound on Saturday in a game that they hope will propel them back into the postseason picture, while Chris Sale (6-4, 4.88) will get the start for the Red Sox. First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 3:07 p.m.

The Blue Jays are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Boston is a +110 underdog. The total is set at 8.5.

Red Sox-Blue Jays picks: Saturday, September 16

Injury report

Red Sox

Day-to-day: 1B Triston Casas (right shoulder soreness)

Out: RP Kenley Jansen (COVID-19), SP Corey Kluber (right shoulder inflammation), RP Zack Kelly (right elbow surgery)

Blue Jays

Out: 1B Brandon Belt (lumbar spine muscle spasms), C Danny Jansen (fractured right middle finger)

Starting pitchers

Chris Sale vs. Chris Bassitt

While Sale’s having a bit of a down year by his standards, Red Sox fans should just take solace in the fact he’s on the mound at all, as Sale will likely make 19 starts this year after making 11 over the last three seasons. That said, he allowed six earned runs in four innings against the Orioles his last time out in what’s been his worst start of the season. He’s tallied a 2.93 ERA in 107 career innings against the Blue Jays.

Bassitt’s first season with the Blue Jays has largely been a success, as he’s on pace for his sixth straight season with an ERA under four. He’s also coming off a rough start (five runs allowed in 5.1 innings against the Rangers), but had a 2.66 ERA in his six starts prior.

Over/Under pick

The under is the way to go here. Both starters have an ERA of under three against their opponent (Bassitt has a dazzling 1.93 ERA against the Sox) and should be motivated after getting roughed up their last time out.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Bassitt leads the Blue Jays to glory. While they’re not a complete team (who in the AL is?), they’ve been playing some inspired baseball as of late and have been able to hang around the Wild Card race thanks to swoons by the Rangers and Mariners. They should best a Red Sox team that’s just playing out the string.

Pick: Blue Jays -130