Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, September 16

We’ve got a jam-packed day of baseball on Saturday, with a doubleheader between the Giants and Rockies bringing us to a full 16 games on tap — meaning plenty to pull from for those looking to build out daily fantasy lineups tonight. The main slate at DraftKings DFS features 10 games, with action getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, September 16

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Bryce Harper ($5,900)

Kyle Schwarber ($5,600)

Bryson Stott ($4,700)

Brandon Marsh ($3,300)

Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas has gotten hit all over the yard recently, with at least seven hits allowed in six of his last seven starts and 10 homers allowed in that span. Schwarber has 43 homers on the year, and he’s an all-or-nothing hitter that matches up very well against a contact-oriented pitcher like Mikolas — Schwarber’s contact typically leaves the yard. Harper has posted a 1.005 OPS over his last 10 games, and while he costs top dollar, you can include Stott (hitting .286 this year and at the top of the order against righties) and Marsh (.877 OPS against righties this year).

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

Royce Lewis ($4,800)

Jorge Polanco ($4,400)

Max Kepler ($3,900)

Willi Castro ($3,200)

Last time out, White Sox righty Touki Toussaint allowed eight runs on six hits and two walks against the Royals ... in just a single inning of work. With a 5.48 FIP and whopping 6.1 BB/9 on the year, he’s DFS gold, especially against a Twins outfit that’s been top-10 in baseball against right-handed pitching in September. Lewis hit another grand slam last night, now slashing .302/.365/.545 with 14 homers and six stolen bases in 54 games on the season. Kepler has a .962 OPS over his last 21 games, while Castro has two homers, two steals and a .955 OPS over his last 10.

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels

Spencer Torkelson ($4,600)

Kerry Carpenter ($4,500)

Matt Vierling ($3,800)

Andy Ibanez ($3,000)

The Tigers lineup isn’t much to write home about as an overall unit, but they have some interesting individual pieces — they did just put up 11 runs in the series opener on Friday, after all, and they get a nice matchup Saturday against Angels lefty Tyler Anderson. Anderson enters Saturday with a 4.88 FIP and a 6.82 ERA from his last six starts, and he’s allowed lefties to his .270 against him this year, so don’t worry about playing the platoon matchups so much. Torkelson has a .949 OPS over his last 10 games and is slugging over .500 against lefties on the year, while Ibanez (1.032 OPS over his last 10) and Vierling (1.040) have also been red-hot.