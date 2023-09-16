Impact of weather report for Florida State vs. Boston College in Week 3

The No. 3 Florida State Seminoles will hit the road to Chestnut Hill, MA, to face the Boston College Eagles on Saturday and inclement weather should play a factor for this noon ET kickoff. Hurricane Lee is barreling up the Atlantic Ocean towards Canada and is expected to dump heavy rain and winds across southern New England on Saturday. That includes the greater Boston area where this game is still scheduled to take place.

The forecast at Alumni Stadium calls for just over a half inch of rain with 22 MPH winds with 39 MPH wind gusts at kickoff. These conditions should persist over the course of the contest and both teams will have to adjust to the elements. With the strong winds, you could see a handful of field goal/extra point attempts missed as well as some punts that don’t quite land at their intended target. That could lead to a strange final score here.

Florida State enters the game as a heavy 24.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 46.5. One can assume that the with the conditions, the Noles will simply lean on its ground game and that means plenty of work for running back Trey Benson and company.

BC will most likely try to do the same and considering that its ground game wasn’t particularly explosive against Holy Cross last Saturday, the Eagles rushers will be running into a brick wall against FSU’s front seven. Florida State should still be able to cover even with the rain and wind making a huge impact on this contest.