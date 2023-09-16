Kansas State vs. Missouri picks, best bets for Week 3 matchup

The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats will hit the road to meet the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field in Columbia, MO. Kickoff for this showdown of former Big 12 conference mates is set for noon ET and the game will air on SEC Network. This is the 99th all-time meeting between these two border rivals with Mizzou owning 60-33-5 record against the Cats. K-State won last year’s matchup 40-12 in Manhattan, KS.

Kansas State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) have been dominant against non-conference opponents so far and blitzed reigning Sun Belt champion Troy in a 42-13 rout last Saturday. Quarterback Will Howard fired off a 39-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Brooks to put them up 21-10 right before halftime and the team continued to pile on in the second half for the win.

Missouri (2-0, 0-0 SEC) has its hands full against Middle Tennessee last week, holding the Blue Raiders off for a 23-19 victory. The Tigers led for the entire game, but couldn’t quite deliver a knockout blow as Middle hung tough deep into the ballgame. Following a Middle Tennessee touchdown, Mizzou QB Brady Cook fumbled out of the end zone for a safety, bringing the Blue Raiders to within four. However, the defense was able to force a turnover on downs on the ensuing drive, allowing for the Tigers to escape with the win.

SP+ Rankings

Kansas State: 15 overall, 16 offense, 18 defense

Missouri: 46 overall, 64 offense, 25 defense

Injury update

Kansas State

LB Jake Clifton - Questionable (Undisclosed)

OL Christian Duffie - Out indefinitely (Foot)

Missouri

WR Demariyon Houston - Questionable (Undisclosed)

RB Michael Cox - Questionable (Undisclosed)

WR Daniel Blood - Questionable (Undisclosed)

LB Chad Bailey - Suspended (Eligibility)

DB Isaac Thompson - Out for season (Lower body)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Kansas State: 2-0 ATS

Missouri: 0-2 ATS

Total in 2023

Kansas State: Over 1-1

Missouri: Over 1-1

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas State -3.5

Total: 49

Moneyline: Kansas State -170, Missouri +142

Opening line: Kansas State -5

Opening total: 48.5

Weather

77 degrees, partly sunny with a shower, 7 MPH winds W with 12 MPH wind gusts

The Pick

Kansas State -3.5

Mizzou hasn’t looked particularly impressive so far and it nearly let Middle Tennessee steal a win last Saturday. K-State, meanwhile, has gotten off to a smooth start as the reigning Big 12 champion and a victory over a border rival would be a good way to propel them right into conference play next week. Take the Wildcats.