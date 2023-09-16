Travis Hunter odds to win Heisman Trophy: Update after Week 2

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter is showing why he was the nation’s top ranked recruit in high school. After winning SWAC Freshman of the Year at Jackson State last season, he followed head coach Deion Sanders to Boulder, CO, and was immediately viewed as one of the impact players for the new-look Buffs. And just a few weeks into the 2023 campaign, he is already being thrown into Heisman Trophy conversations.

Every week, we’ll keep tabs on where Hunter stands in the Heisman Trophy race and look at his odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Travis Hunter Heisman Trophy odds

Odds After Week 2: +3500

Odds After Week 1: +3000

Preseason Odds: N/A

After dominating as both a receiver and a defensive back in Colorado’s Week 1 upset over TCU, Hunter put together a solid performance in their 36-14 over Nebraska in Week 2. On offense, he caught three receptions for 73 yards and on defense, he had four tackles and a pass defense. Those numbers weren’t as gaudy as his numbers from the week prior, which explains why his Heisman odds slightly dipped this week. Still, him making a big impact on both sides of the ball is impressive and he’s currently tied with Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton for the eighth highest odds.

Hunter and Colorado will host rival Colorado State in the annual Rocky Mountain Showdown this Saturday. Fans on the east coast who want to tune in will have to stay up late as that game will kick off at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.