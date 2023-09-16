Shedeur Sanders odds to win Heisman Trophy: Update after Week 2

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is in an interesting position in his first year with the program.

After winning SWAC Offensive Player of the Year at Jackson State a season ago, he followed his father to Boulder, CO, where the Buffs suddenly became the most talked about program in the offseason. Coach Prime took criticism for immediately naming his son the starting quarterback in the opening press conference, but the younger Sanders has been electric so far for CU. And now he is receiving serious consideration for the Heisman Trophy.

Every week, we’ll keep tabs on where Sanders stands in the Heisman Trophy race and look at his odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Shedeur Sanders Heisman Trophy odds

Odds After Week 2: +1800

Odds After Week 1: +3000

Preseason Odds: +15000

After setting school passing records in their upset of TCU in Week 1, Sanders once again excelled in the Buffs’ 36-14 beatdown of old Big 12 rival Nebraska. He finished the day going 31-42 for 393 yards and two touchdowns through the air, on top of a rushing touchdown that he tacked on at the end. That last touchdown was accompanied by him paying homage to his father by doing his celebration shuffle.

Through just two weeks, Sanders has skyrocketed up the Heisman Trophy odds board and is a serious candidate to make the ceremony in New York City. At +1800, he has the fourth-highest odds and sits just behind Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy.

Sanders and Colorado will host rival Colorado State in the annual Rocky Mountain Showdown this Saturday. Fans on the east coast who want to tune in will have to stay up late as that game will kick off at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.