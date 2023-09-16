Quinn Ewers odds to win Heisman Trophy: Update after Week 2

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is in his second season as the starter and is leading the program through its final year in the Big 12. Expectations are high in Austin, TX, as the team was picked as the preseason favorite to win the conference and there is a strong chance that this could finally be the year where the Horns break into the College Football Playoff. Ewers’ performance under this pressure this year will determine whether or not he’ll be in New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Every week, we’ll keep tabs on where Ewers stands in the Heisman Trophy race and look at his odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Quinn Ewers Heisman Trophy odds

Odds After Week 2: +900

Odds After Week 1: +2000

Preseason Odds: +1500

Saturday was a monumental moment for both Ewers and Texas as they went into Bryant-Denny Stadium and knocked off Alabama in a 34-24 victory. Having been knocked out of last year’s game against Alabama with a shoulder injury, the QB made the most of this second chance and was excellent.

He went 24-37 for 349 yards and three touchdowns in the win and was notably confident even in the intense road environment. When the Crimson Tide pulled to within three points early in the fourth quarter, he responded with a 39-yard touchdown pass to A.D. Mitchell a few minutes later that stuck in the dagger. His performance shot him back up the odds board to +900, where he is tied with Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis for second-highest odds.

Ewers and Texas will return home to Austin on Saturday to host Wyoming at 8 p.m. ET on the Longhorn Network.