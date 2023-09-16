Jordan Travis odds to win Heisman Trophy: Update after Week 2

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis is in his fifth and final season with the program and has the opportunity to cement his legacy in Tallahassee, FL, this fall. The veteran from West Palm Beach is at the forefront of the Seminoles’ resurgence as a College Football Playoff contender and that has garnered him heavy consideration for the Heisman Trophy.

Every week, we’ll keep tabs on where Travis stands in the Heisman Trophy race and look at his odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jordan Travis Heisman Trophy odds

Odds After Week 2: +900

Odds After Week 1: +1000

Preseason Odds: +1400

After excelling against LSU in the season opener, Travis had a decent day through the air as Florida State torched Southern Miss 66-13 this past Saturday in Week 2. It wasn’t the most efficient of outings for the veteran QB as he went 15-29 for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Still, the Noles didn’t need an epic performance from him as the mostly handled their business on the ground in the blowout win. At +900, he is currently tied with Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers for the second-highest Heisman Trophy odds.

Travis and Florida State will head north to open ACC play at Boston College this Saturday at noon ET on ABC.